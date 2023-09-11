Wyoming Indian Elementary student of the week: Maelyn Sage

Each month, staff at Wyoming Indian Elementary School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Wyoming Indian Elementary’s Lady Chief of the week is Maelyn Sage. Maelyn is being recognized for exemplifying the Chiefs Way all day, every day.

She is especially helpful to her friends and any student who may be having a tough day. She is always looking out for our little Chiefs and Lady Chiefs and has really grown to be a leader in our school.

Advertisement

Maelyn is always willing to help in the classroom with her peers! She always shares great ideas and is a joy in the classroom for the teachers and the students! Way to go Maelyn!