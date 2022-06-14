Wyoming Hunger Initiative launches Fair to Fork, a new program for 4-H and FFA youth￼

(Cheyenne, WY) — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative, in partnership with Wyoming 4-H and FFA, recently launched a new program under the Food from the Farm + Ranch banner called Fair to Fork. The program will purchase one hog from every county in Wyoming this year through a lottery selection to support youth development and bring fresh protein back into every county across the state.

Fresh food and sources of high-quality protein are notoriously expensive and difficult to procure for the food bank system; each hog will be purchased for $500, processed, and distributed locally. Each county participant will be recognized at the Wyoming State Fair in August by Governor Mark and First Lady Jennie Gordon.

“Being a producer myself, my initial vision for Wyoming Hunger Initiative was to encompass a component of agriculture that would be part of the solution to food insecurity in our state. I am beyond excited to bring youth into the equation as they have a heart for agriculture and for giving back to their communities,” said First Lady Jennie Gordon.

“4-H members are happy to be part of Mrs. Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative. Our 4-H youth not only intimately understand the value of food production, but the value of compassion and care of each other. The Fair to Fork program is a great fit for kids already raising animals as part of their 4-H learning projects to join efforts to reduce food insecurity for Wyoming’s families. Wyoming’s young people are special about looking out for each other and this is one more example of how 4-H youth can do just that,” said Wyoming State 4-H Program Coordinator Johnathan Despain.

The ultimate goal of Food from the Farm + Ranch is to utilize Wyoming products to combat food insecurity. This collaboration exemplifies the partnership between related industries committed to utilizing Wyoming products to care for Wyoming people. The program is made possible due to a partnership between Wyoming Hunger Initiative, University of Wyoming Extension, the Wyoming FFA Association, and the Hughes Charitable Foundation. For more information, youth should contact their local 4-H educator or FFA advisor.