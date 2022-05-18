Wyoming Hunger Initiative allocates $110,000 in partnership with the John P. Ellbogen Foundation to assist with grocery replenishment

(Cheyenne, WY) — First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative in partnership with the John P. Ellbogen Foundation allocated $110,000 in May to anti-hunger nonprofit organizations in each of Wyoming’s 23 counties, committing to a swift response to rapidly changing economic conditions. The response will address the rising cost of food as these economic pressures continue to precipitate an increase in need and a strain on available resources, challenging the ability of anti-hunger organizations statewide to keep fresh produce, protein, and other items on their shelves.

“The mission of Wyoming Hunger Initiative is to support the existing work of anti-hunger organizations across the state,” First Lady Jennie Gordon said. “It’s important to us that we allocate resources where they will have the greatest impact, as quickly as possible to meet the need as communicated by our ‘boots on the ground’ partners.”

Wyoming Hunger Initiative’s Regional Network works closely with organizations in each county to ensure that need is articulated to Wyoming Hunger Initiative and as a result, Wyoming Hunger Initiative can respond accordingly thanks to the generosity of so many that donate.

The John P. Ellbogen Foundation partnered with Wyoming Hunger Initiative to ensure that funds were distributed during this challenging time to keep up with the demand on resources and access to much needed supplies. Furthermore, the Ellbogen Foundation specified $60,000 be designated for Albany, Big Horn, Carbon, Fremont, Hot Springs, and Niobrara as additional support for counties who are experiencing higher levels of impact.

“The Ellbogen Foundation is so grateful to partner with the First Lady and Wyoming Hunger Initiative to serve the people of our great state. She has made food insecurity a first priority. After all, if children and families, our neighbors, are hungry nothing else matters,” said Mary Garland, President and Chair of the Ellbogen Foundation.