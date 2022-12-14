Wyoming Homeland Security agreement, various board appointments, more discussed at December 13 Commission meeting

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners convened on Tuesday, December 13 for a regular meeting. Below is a meeting recap.

A Revize Web Services agreement was approved for the annual amount of $4,900 for services and website hosting.

A grant award agreement between Wyoming office of Homeland Security and Fremont County was approved in the match amount of $88,387 to assist Fremont County in preparing for all hazards.

Advertisement

A six month extension was granted to MOVE recipient Next Level Gymnastics LLC for their expansion project.

Mark Moxley and Rodney Haper were re-appointed to three year terms on the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District Board.

Victor Mosbrucker was re-appointed to a three year term on the Fremont County Predatory Animal Board (Sportsman Position).

Nikki Horton was re-appointed to a five year term on the Fremont County Fair Board.

Advertisement

Cy Lee (Commission District #1) was re-appointed to a four year term and Michael Martin (Commission District #3) was appointed to the MOVE committee.