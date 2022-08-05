Wyoming Highway Patrol involved in two separate stolen vehicle pursuits on August 4; both suspects in custody, facing charges

On August 4, 2022, two separate vehicle pursuits occurred within hours involving stolen vehicles, according to a release issued by the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP).

The first pursuit was initiated around 07:35 a.m. north of Cheyenne on Interstate 25 after a Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding.

The chase proceeded north into Chugwater before the suspect vehicle drove south on Iron Mountain Road and overturned on the gravel road. The male suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

The second pursuit started around 09:30 a.m. after WHP Troopers were notified of a stolen vehicle driving west on Interstate 80 west of Rawlins. Troopers attempted to stop the stolen car, but the driver failed to stop.

The pursuing trooper was able to perform a tactical intervention maneuver on the stolen vehicle bringing the pursuit to an end around milepost 127 on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County. The male driver was taken into custody without further incident.

The drivers from both incidents have been charged with possessing stolen vehicles, attempting to elude peace officers, and other traffic-related charges.

The incidents are still under investigation.