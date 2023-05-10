Wyoming Guardianship Corporation Online Meet & Greet with FCLS!

The Fremont County Library System and Wyoming Guardianship Corporation are offering an Online Meet & Greet, Wednesday May 17th 1:00pm. Meet the WGC team and learn how they can help support guardians and caregivers from all walks of life.

What is the Wyoming Guardianship Corporation?



WGC is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization that seeks to improve quality of life for people in need, by building partnerships and providing life and financial management services to people with disabilities in Wyoming. WGC uses person-centered planning as an approach in all of its programming and person-centered services are a pervasive part of WGC culture. WGC understands that people want to remain in their home communities.



Meet the team and learn how they can help you during the FCLS Wyoming Guardianship Meet & Greet. (Available through Zoom, online and at any of the FCLS libraries.) May 17th, 1:00pm

For more information, call 307-856-3556, for ZOOM login information go to fclsonline.org.