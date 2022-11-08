WGFD joins the County 10 Podcast to discuss changes in the pheasant hunt youth day and reminders

(Fremont County) – Pheasant hunting opened up on Nov 1st and Rene Schell with Wyoming Game and Fish is here to talk about some changes. The youth day has been expanded, for November 19th to all of hunt area 2. They are considering a draw system and will be discussing that in upcoming meetings. Find out more with the podcast below.

“Hunt Area 2 includes Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area, Mile High Ranch Access Area, Killebrew Ranches Access Area and all lands in the Sand Mesa Wildlife Habitat Management Area east of Bass Lake Rd.”