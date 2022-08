(Fremont County, WY)– Recently there has been talk of bear sightings and the importance of being animal and in particular bear aware. Rene Schell is joining the County 10 podcast to not only discuss bear awareness but also to introduce Conor Curran, the South Riverton Game Warden.

There is a lot packed into the podcast below, which isn’t very long and will leave you with plenty of good information. Check it out and give it a share to your fellow Wyomingites.