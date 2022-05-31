Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded 3 local grant projects

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $18,804.25 to three local grant projects at their recent grant review meeting. They awarded a total of $464,946.25 to 32 grant projects around the state.

Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, archaeological research, theatre and music programming, public art, museum exhibits, architectural planning and educational programming.

The following are the awards given to Fremont County:

