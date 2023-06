(Dubois, WY) – During their recent grant review meeting, the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $262,370.47 to 24 grant projects around the state.

Awards were given to various projects, including historic preservation, music programs, folk festivals, public art, art exhibits, and theatre equipment.

Fremont County only received one award, which was to the Wind River Valley Artists’ Guild, Dubois Chamber Museum 2023 Season, for the amount of $5,000.

