Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy alternative school to shut down indefinitely due to staffing issues

(Guernsey, WY) – The Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy, an alternative education program “designed to improve structure, instill discipline, and help young men and women recognize and achieve their potential in a quasi-military training environment,” announced yesterday that the Academy will “shut down for an indefinite time based on the inability to recruit and retain staff.”

“Shutdown procedures are underway, and all cadets will return home by October 1,” according to the following post shared on the Academy’s Facebook page on September 15.

The Academy aims to “provide a safe, disciplined and professional learning environment that empowers non-traditional learners (ages 16-18) to improve their educational level and employment potential and become responsible productive citizens of the State of Wyoming,” and a number of Fremont County youth have participated in the program over the years.

Advertisement

(Click here to listen to a Coffee Time interview to learn more).

After the initial announcement was made, the following follow-up post was soon shared on the Facebook page as well.

For any further questions or concerns, the Academy’s contact information can be found here.