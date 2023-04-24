Wyoming country singer Brandon James joins KOVE [PODCAST]

(Fremont County, WY) – Brandon James grew up in Kaycee, Wyoming listening to Chris LeDoux. His love for music at an early age inspired him to write and perform.

James now resides in Casper where he has recorded a handful of original tunes and plays some shows across the area.

Brandon joined KOVE’s ‘Today in the 10’ radio show to chat about his love for music, and his single ‘Gypsy Darlin’ which is currently charting on Texas country radio.

Catch the full conversation in the player below or on the County 10 Podcast.