Wyoming Community Bank is hiring a Commercial Loan Officer

Commercial Loan Officer

Location: Lander, Wyoming

Wyoming Community Bank is looking for an individual for the position of Commercial Loan Officer at our Lander location. The successful applicant will perform and facilitate commercial loans in a rural community. This includes conducting interviews, compiling financial information, make loan presentations, facilitate closings, collect on small business loans, document accurately, and develop relationships, all with credit quality in the forefront of each loan. Individual must be professional, maintain strict confidentiality, be a team player and willing to learn and become involved within the community.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in business, finance or related field.

One to two years of experience, preferably in a financial institution.

Knowledge and understanding of commercial non-real estate lending and procedures.

Good managerial ability, with communication skills both written and verbal.

Specific Job Functions:

Analyze the credit history of applicants and determine their loan repayment capabilities.

Develop and maintain interest rate structure to be consistent with financial institution policies and procedures, and to be competitive with current market rates.

Evaluate potential customer loan requests and makes loan recommendations to appropriate management.

Review new laws and regulations that influence business lending within the financial institution and make recommendations to management when necessary.

Develop new customer prospects and business for the financial institution.

This is a full-time position with competitive pay and excellent benefits.

Applications are available at any of our locations in Lander, Riverton and Dubois and at www.wyocb.com/applications/

You can email your resume to [email protected] or you can contact Scott Estep or Kendall Hayford at 307-857-9000.

Wyoming Community Bank is an Equal Opportunity Employer