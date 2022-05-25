Wyoming.com opens newest tower in Lander

Wyoming.com is excited to announce its newest tower in Lander in partnership with the Fremont County Fire Protection District at their Battalion 3 location in the Milford area.

“We are excited to offer our 50Mbps and 100Mbps Internet packages starting at $50 per month in the Milford area of Lander,” stated Jennifer Kintzler, Sales & Marketing Manager. “Our service keeps expanding and there will be more buildouts in Lander coming soon!”

If you are in this area, please call 307-856-6400 and ask for Sales to get connected.

And remember…Refer $ Earn!

Do something nice for yourself and a friend! They’ll get great, super speedy Internet service and you’ll get money off your bill.

Refer a customer to sign up for new Internet service and earn a $25 credit for each referral. There are no limits, so this is a great opportunity to use referral credits to lower your bill or potentially get free Internet each month.

The new customer referred will also receive a one-time $25.00 credit on their monthly Internet bill and can earn an additional $25.00 credit by bundling WyoPhone service.

Wyoming.com has served customers in Fremont County and other communities since 1994 and they are committed to providing the best Internet possible. If you have any questions or would like to start service, get in touch with Wyoming.com by calling 307-856-6400.