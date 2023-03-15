Wyoming.com announces two great options for WiFi

You rely on fast, dependable Internet service to complete your daily tasks, stay connected with your friends and family, and enjoy the entertainment you want. At Wyoming.com, they don’t believe that where you live should stop you from enjoying a great Internet experience. Wyoming.com proudly provides fast, reliable internet to rural homes across Wyoming and now offers two great options for your wireless Internet.
Whole In-Home WiFi
Do you have a larger home with multiple floors? Wyoming.com offers wireless mesh for extended WiFi and seamless coverage. This will allow you to move through your home without dropping or switching networks.
- Easy, friendly app control from anywhere
- Parental controls
- Device prioritization for 100-150 devices
- Guest network
- Affordable options
Outdoor WiFi
This option is great for all your outdoor network needs. It’s perfect for shops, barns, campgrounds, decks and parking lots.
- Wireless
- Broad extended coverage up to 1500 feet (3 football fields)
- Options for 360-degree or 60-degree coverage
- Affordable options
Wyoming.com offers wireless speeds up to 100Mbps in many areas and is continually improving and adding infrastructure to get the fastest speeds to people all over the state. Call 1-800-996-4638 for more information on speeds in your area.