Wyoming.com announces two great options for WiFi

You rely on fast, dependable Internet service to complete your daily tasks, stay connected with your friends and family, and enjoy the entertainment you want. At Wyoming.com, they don’t believe that where you live should stop you from enjoying a great Internet experience. Wyoming.com proudly provides fast, reliable internet to rural homes across Wyoming and now offers two great options for your wireless Internet.

Whole In-Home WiFi

Do you have a larger home with multiple floors? Wyoming.com offers wireless mesh for extended WiFi and seamless coverage. This will allow you to move through your home without dropping or switching networks.

Easy, friendly app control from anywhere

Parental controls

Device prioritization for 100-150 devices

Guest network

Affordable options

Outdoor WiFi

This option is great for all your outdoor network needs. It’s perfect for shops, barns, campgrounds, decks and parking lots.

Wireless

Broad extended coverage up to 1500 feet (3 football fields)

Options for 360-degree or 60-degree coverage

Affordable options

Wyoming.com offers wireless speeds up to 100Mbps in many areas and is continually improving and adding infrastructure to get the fastest speeds to people all over the state. Call 1-800-996-4638 for more information on speeds in your area.