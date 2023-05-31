Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention & Trade Show next week in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) – The 2023 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show will be held June 7-9 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center, 900 E Sunset Drive.

The convention theme, “From the Ranch to the Plate; Understanding the Role of Traceability,” will focus on cattle traceability for both market enhancement and disease traceability.

The convention will provide educational opportunities for attendees and local community members to improve their ranching overall operations. Hosted by the Wyoming Stock Growers Association (WSGA), the annual convention is open to members, non-members, guests, and media.

Advertisement

Highlights of the upcoming convention include:

• Opportunity to develop WSGA member-driven policies

• Hear from the Public Lands Council President Mark Roeber and National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Todd Wilkinson

• Listen to panel discussions with national leaders regarding current trends and the future role of traceability in the agriculture industry

Advertisement

The full agenda can be found on the WSGA website. Onsite registration will be available at the Holiday Inn. Join the WSGA for three days of networking and educational opportunities with cattle producers and industry supporters from across the state!

For additional information, please contact the WSGA office at (307) 638-3942 or [email protected].