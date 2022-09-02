Wyoming-born ballplayer makes spectacular catch for New York Mets [VIDEO]

(New York, NY) – New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

He started turning heads across the country during his time with the Cheyenne Post 6 squad in the early 2010’s. In 2011, Nimmo became the highest drafted Wyoming baseball player ever, going 13th to the Mets.

As of September 2nd, the Mets have a 3 game lead in the National League East, so as they look to secure a playoff spot, every game means a lot right now. Thursday night, the Mets were clinging to a 1-run advantage over the team with the MLB’s best record, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

