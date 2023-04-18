Wyoming author to discuss new book during free event at Riverton library; two chapters feature local residents

Author Rodger McDaniel will discuss his new book, “Profiles in Courage: Standing Against the Wyoming Wind,” during a free event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Riverton Branch Library.

The book “offers insight into the struggles of Wyoming people, (including) Fremont County locals like Tom Bell, of Lander, as well as a comprehensive look at the history of the Wind River Reservation and its people,” according to a press release.

Others highlighted in the book include Jeran Artery, the Black 14, Lynn Dickey, Sissy and Vicky Goodwin, Joseph C. O’Mahoney, Teno Roncalio, the Simpsons, the people of Heart Mountain, Lester C. Hunt, Gale W. McGee, and Liz Cheney.

“I think courage is the willingness to stand with people who are oppressed and suffering injustice.” Rodger McDaniel

McDaniel served for 10 years in the Wyoming Legislature, practiced law for 25 years, and currently pastors Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne.

His other books include “Dying for Joe McCarthy’s Sins: The Suicide of Wyoming Senator Lester Hunt” and “The Man in the Arena: The Life and Times of U.S. Senator Gale W. McGee” – both of which were named non-fiction books of the year by the Wyoming State Historical Society – as well as “The Sagebrush Gospel” and “Howard Zinn and Lois Mottonen Fistfight in the Equality State.”

