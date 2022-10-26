Wyoming Arts Council to hold quarterly board meeting, public reception in Lander

(Lander, WY) – The Wyoming Arts Council board will hold its next quarterly meeting Nov. 14 – 15 at the Fremont County Library in Lander.

Beginning at 1 p.m. on Nov. 14, the board will convene to hear reports, plan for upcoming events, tour local arts and cultural organizations, and get updates on current Arts Council initiatives. The board will also be reviewing the nominations received for this year’s Governor’s Arts Awards. An executive session may be called if necessary.

The board invites individuals and organizational representatives to attend any part of the meeting to observe the board process. The board will be available to hear public comments on Nov. 15 at 10 a.m.

Users may join the meeting by calling in using this number: ‪(US)+1 860-800-9459 PIN: ‪757 988 720# or join us in person. Governor’s Arts Awards nominators are invited to call in and listen to the board review process. All participants will be put in silent mode except during public comment. The meeting continues from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Nov. 15.

The public is invited to join the Wyoming Arts Council board and the Lander Art Center members and staff at a public reception on Monday, Nov. 14 from 4 – 5 p.m. The reception will be at the Lander Art Center. Come meet the WAC board and staff for conversation about arts and culture in Wyoming.

Fremont County Library is located at 450 N. Second Street in Lander. The Lander Art Center is located at 258 Main St. For a detailed agenda and more information, please contact the Wyoming Arts Council office at 307-777-7742. h/t WAC