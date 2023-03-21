Wyoming Arts Council seeks Wyoming musicians for the 2023 Summer Road Trip Playlist

The Wyoming Arts Council is seeking music from Wyoming musicians for the 2023 Summer Road Trip Playlist. This is a statewide call open to independent musicians of all genres.

To apply for consideration, musicians must complete the interest accessed on the Wyoming Arts Council website and searching for Road Trip playlist and filling out the form by April 28, 2023.

The interest form is short, requiring some general information about the music and links to up to two songs already listed on Spotify to submit for consideration. Songs will be juried by Jami Duffy, Executive Director of Youth on Record and the Co-Manager of the Underground Music Showcase in Denver, CO.

Songs will be juried based on the merit of the song and the quality of the recording. The playlist will then be curated to form a cohesive listening experience. There is no limit to the number of songs selected for the playlist. Individual musicians must be Wyoming residents and the majority of the members of bands/musical acts must be Wyoming residents.

Summer is just around the corner and folks are eager to kick off their travels right. The musical talent of the Cowboy State provides the perfect soundtrack for any adventure across Wyoming’s beautiful landscape.

The Summer Road Trip Playlist is an annual release hosted on Spotify and promoted at high tourism areas across the state, such as at State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, Wyoming visitor centers, museums, and festivals. In addition to the promotion of the playlist, artists will receive featured pieces on their music through Wyoming Arts Council media channels.

The Summer Road Trip Playlist is an annual part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative (WIMI), working to build a robust music scene in Wyoming.

For additional information, please contact Kimberly Mittelstadt at [email protected], or 307-274-6673.