Wyoming Arts Council now accepting applications for Folk & Traditional Arts Mentoring Grants

The Wyoming Arts Council welcomes new applications for Folk & Traditional Arts Mentoring Project Grants. The deadline to apply is May 1. The application is available online or contact the Arts Council to be sent a paper copy.

Folk Art Mentoring Grants are designed to assist masters of folk and traditional arts in passing on their knowledge to eager apprentices from their community through the natural process of in-person, hands-on instruction. A master artist mentors their apprentice over time, in order to advance the skills of the apprentice in their traditional art form.

Projects must take place between July 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024 (fiscal year 24), for no less than six months. The grant amount is $3,000 ($2,300 for master artist honorarium and $700 for materials and/or travel). Applications will be reviewed by a panel and up to five projects will be selected for funding. Applications are made jointly between master and apprentice.

To give applicants an idea of what kind of projects are funded, art forms that have been supported in recent grants include: Leatherwork, Hoop Dancing, Ceremonial Rawhide Rattle Making, Wool Saddle Pad Making, and Beadwork.

For more information, contact Folk and Traditional Arts Specialist Josh Chrysler at [email protected] or 307-256-2010. Visit the grants tab at wyomingartscouncil.org for more information.