Wyoming Arts Council now accepting 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards nominations

The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards. Any Wyoming citizen, organization, business or community may be nominated for a Governor’s Art Award. The deadline to submit a nomination is Nov. 7.

Noted accomplishments should reflect substantial contributions that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts in Wyoming. Special consideration will be given to nominees whose arts service is statewide. Previous GAA recipients are not eligible for nomination, but the nomination of previously unselected nominees is encouraged. Current Wyoming Arts Council board members, staff members, contractors and members of their families are not eligible for nomination.

A new online submission form is being used this year. Online nominations will only be accepted and can be completed and submitted here: https://forms.gle/igQR5r5ajGWnEJ6k7.

Established in 1982, the Governor’s Arts Awards recognize excellence in the arts and outstanding service to the arts in Wyoming. These awards were first made possible by an endowment from the Union Pacific Foundation in honor of Mrs. John U. Loomis, a lifelong patron of the arts. Over the years, individuals and organizations from more than 30 Wyoming communities and statewide organizations have been honored for their dedication to the arts in Wyoming. The 2022 recipients will be honored at a dinner and awards ceremony in Cheyenne on Feb. 24, 2023.

Find a complete list of past GAA recipients here. For more information, or if you have questions about qualifications or a nomination, contact 307-214-2701 or [email protected].