Wyoming Arts Council announces 2023 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist

The Wyoming Arts Council is pleased to announce the 2023 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist. Listen to the playlist on Spotify now.

The musical talent of the Cowboy State provides the perfect soundtrack for any adventure, especially those that require long drives across the high plains or through mountain passes.

Songs were selected by Jami Duffy, the Executive Director of Youth on Record and Co-Manager of the Underground Music Showcase in Denver, CO. The Wyoming Road Trip Playlist is an annual part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative (WIMI), working to build a robust music scene in Wyoming.

Artists and tracks include:

Prairie Wildfire | Whatcha Gonna Do With A Cowboy WYO | Running Wild Hoi Ann | Free Country, Western Show Aaron Davis | One Good Wing Kalyn Beasley | Never Knew Kind of Love Quinlan Valdez | Blue Sunlight wAHB | It Takes a Lot to Love a Wild Thing SGRNY | 1% Juice Jordan Smith | Waiting on Me Kaspen Haley and Boxelder Stomp | Raise Your Glass Prairie Wildfire | Heart You Couldn’t Hold J Shogren Shanghai’d | NIght Bird Sky Merskabah | Haunting Me Stay Awhile | I Left a Beer in the Fridge and the Back Door Light On (Beer Door) Spoken | Reach The Sky The Two Tracks | All Women Are Healers Walking Snakes| Alternate Ending Ashes of Denial | The Candle Walk the Doctor | The Shakedown Wynona | Great Big Room Screen Door Porch | The Parade Flyover Town| Cody Rodeo Patrick W Stafford | Love Like Sweet Honey De Gringos Y Gremmies| Valley Rider