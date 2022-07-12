Wyo Trails offers RTP funding

Press Release
Press Release
Stock Photo

The Wyoming Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails Program, through the Federal Highway Administration Recreational Trails Program (RTP), is offering funding for trail-related projects throughout the State of Wyoming.

Local, state, or federal agencies and qualifying private organizations that meet the requirements outlined in the program guidelines may apply. There have been several changes for this grant cycle so read the grant guidelines before applying. 

For applications, guidelines, and deadlines, please click here or contact Louisa Lopez at [email protected] or 307-777-6491.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.