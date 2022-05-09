WYDOT warns of extreme blowover risk for parts of Fremont County

Vince Tropea
h/t WYDOT

(Fremont County, WY) – In addition to reports of high winds from the National Weather Service in Riverton, WYDOT is also issuing an alert for light/high profile vehicles in the areas colored red in the graphic below.

h/t WYDOT

The alert is in effect from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with WYDOT warning of extreme blowover risk due to 60+ mph crosswinds.

The high winds were also in full effect over the weekend, with much of Fremont County experiencing 50+ mph winds, and folks in Buffalo getting hurricane-force 77 mph gusts.

h/t NWSR

