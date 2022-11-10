WYDOT warns against scam texts

(Cheyenne, WY) — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has been alerted to a potential phishing scam involving driver’s licenses.

Scammers are sending text messages that claim they are from the “Department of Homeland Security” and demand driver’s license validation using a suspicious link. The text even warns that “failure to validate will lead to the suspension of your license.”

This is a phishing scam aimed at manipulating people into revealing personal information. WYDOT is not and will not send text messages of this nature and does not seek personal information in this manner. If you receive a text message like this one, avoid opening the link and giving personal information.

h/t WYDOT

If you have questions or concerns about your driver’s license, reach out to your local Driver Services office directly for accurate information. WYDOT’s only Driver Services website is http://www.dot.state.wy.us/driverservices