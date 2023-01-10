Wyatt Trembly moves to 15-0 with Shatto Championship at 170

Douglas was the site for 29 Wyoming, Colorado, and Nebraska wrestling teams last weekend at the annual Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament. The Sheridan boys ran away with the team title behind 231 points, easily outdistancing Thunder Basin and Cheyenne East in second and third.

For the girls, Chadron, Nebraska edged Kelly Walsh and Sheridan for the team title.

Chadron’s Rhett Cullers prepares to meet the mat hard courtesy of 170-pound champion Wyatt Trembly of Dubois – {h/t Adria Trembly}

Dubois junior Wyatt Trembly continued an impressive, unbeaten season in winning the 170-pound class.

Trembly pinned Rhett Cullers of Chadron early in the second period to move to 15-0 on the season.

Lander heavyweight Cody Cunningham reached the finals but fell into a pinning combination in the first period by Lane Catlin of Thunder Basin. It was Cunningham’s first loss of the season against eight wins. Sammie Cyrus earned the win over Kash Carpenter of Lander – {h/t Adria Trembly}



At 145 pounds a very interesting match took place in the third and fourth place contest between a pair of Fremont County wrestlers battling 200 miles from home.

Charles Snyder escaped from Lander Valley High School teammate Hunter Velarde to take a hard-fought 1-0 decision.

Three other Fremont County wrestlers brought home medals beginning with Sammie Cyrus of Dubois with a fifth-place finish at 106 pounds.

Sammie Cyrus of Dubois gave Lander’s Kash Carpenter a ride at 106 pounds – {h/t Adria Trembly}



Lander’s Coaltyn Laird was fourth at 113 pounds, and Gabe Harris finished fourth at 170 pounds.

A pair of Lander girls brought home hardware as well.

Emily Skiba reached the championship match at 115 pounds, taking second place after a first-period pin by Abigail Vroman of Cheyenne Central.

Jordan Nielsen was fourth at 130 pounds, losing by fall to Telia Peters of Buffalo in the third-place match.



Shane Shatto Memorial Wrestling Tournament Boys Team Scores

1. Sheridan 231, 2. Thunder Basin 189, 3. Cheyenne East 181.5, 4. Cheyenne Central 148, 5. Natrona County 147, 6. Douglas 123.5, 7. Kelly Walsh 105.5, 8. Lander Valley 90, 9. Campbell County 76. 10. Chadron/Thermopolis 65, 12. Lusk 61, 13. Laramie 58.5, 14. Castle View, CO 52.5, 15. Newcastle/Upton 49, 16. Dubois 44, 17. Lingle-Ft. Laramie-Southeast /Torrington 43, 19. Buffalo 42, 20. Wheatland 37. 21. Burns/Pine Bluffs 34, 22. Centaurus, CO 26, 23. Glenrock 25, 24. Hulett 24, 25. Wright 23, 26. Tongue River 22, 27. Cheyenne South 13, 28. Riverton 12, 29. Hanna Elk Mountain 0



Wyatt Trembly of Dubois put Hager of Torrington into a pinning combination – {h/t Adria Trembly}

Shane Shatto Memorial Wrestling Tournament Boys Results

106: 1. Dylan Sorensen, KW, 4. Sammie Cyrus, DUB

3rd place match – Haven Vrana, NEW over Sammie Cyrus, DUB Dec 8-5

113: 1. Isael Beal, CEN, 4. Coaltyn Laird, LAN

3rd place match – Ty Albaugh, TOR over Coaltyn Laird, LAN Match Forfeit

120: 1. Darren Provost, CEN

126: 1. Kolten Powers, SHE

132: 1. Jerred Smith, KW

138: 1. Antonio Avila, TB

145: 1. Liam Fox, EAST, 3. Charles Snyder, LAN, 4. Hunter Velarde, LAN

3rd place match – Charles Snyder, LAN over Hunter Velarde, LAN Dec 1-0

152: 1. Quinn Bailey, CHAD

160: 1. Lane Ewing, DOU Wyatt Trembly of Dubois and Gabe Harris of Lander were first and fourth in a tough 170 pound bracket – {h/t Adria Trembly}



170: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB, 4. Gabe Harris, LAN

Championship match – Wyatt Trembly, DUB over Rhett Cullers, CHAD Fall 2:18

3rd place match – Terran Grooms, SHE over Gabe Harris, LAN Fall 1:49

182: 1. Jack Ring, CENT

195: 1. Trevor Eldridge, EAST

220: 1. Keagan Bartlett, CENT

285: 1. Lane Catlin, TB, 2. Cody Cunningham, LAN

Championship match – Lane Catlin, TB over Cody Cunningham, LAN Fall 1:24

Shane Shatto Memorial Wrestling Tournament Girls Team Scores

1.Chadron 107, 2. Kelly Walsh 101, 3. Sheridan 97, 4. Cheyenne Central 87, 5. Natrona County 66.5, 6. Glenrock 66, 7. Wright, 8. Buffalo 57, 9. Thunder Basin 51. 10. Hanna Elk Mountain 41, 11. Lander Valley 36, 12. Thermopolis 34. 13. Wheatland 33, 14. Newcastle-Upton 30, 15. Lingle-Ft. Laramie – Southeast 28, 16. Campbell County 25, 17. Burns-Pine Bluffs/Hulett 22, 19. Cheyenne East 20, 20. Lusk 18, 21. Laramie 16, 22. Cheyenne South 12, 23. Dubois/Riverton/Tongue River, Torrington 0

Shane Shatto Memorial Wrestling Tournament Girls Results

100: 1. Lucy Ticknor, GLN

105: 1. McKaylee Widdison, HEM

110: 1. Avianca Guzman, LAM

115: 1. Abigail Vroman, CENT, 2. Emily Skiba, LAN

Championship match- Abigail Vroman, CENT over Emily Skiba, LAN Fall 1:34

120: 1. Kyah Miller, NEW

125: 1. Hannah Soden, SOU

130: 1. Telia Peters, BUF, 4. Jordan Nielsen, LAN

3rd place match – Telia Peters, BUF over Jordan Nielsen, LAN Fall 1:16

135: 1. Alyse Richardson, KW

140: 1. Abbagail Dickerson, KW

145: 1. Kenli Boeselager, CHAD

155: 1. Olivia Smith, KW

170: 1. Olivia Smith, KW

190: 1. Becca Oetken, SHE

235: 1. Jada Bohm, SHE