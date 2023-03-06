WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center assumes operation of Wind River Heritage Center

(Riverton, WY) – Previously the WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center Board of Directors entered into an agreement with the Wind River Heritage Center Board to acquire the properties and operations of the Heritage Center Museum located at 1075 S Federal Blvd.

The agreement requires that the WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center continue to display the artifacts and historical items so that the important history of the area will not be lost. This Tuesday, March 7 at 11:00 am will be the formal turning over of the operations at the Heritage Center to the Chamber and Visitor’s Center.

“We have already had a number of events at the Heritage Center, including a Chamber Board meeting, and the first of our monthly series of lunch and learn events. After Tuesday, we will begin the process of moving the chamber offices into the heritage center and managing the operations there,” Executive Director Sam Tower said.

Advertisement

The public and media outlets are invited to this event. Tours of the exhibits, and facilities will be available to those attending.

Tower also said, “We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Korell family and the Heritage Center board for their proposal to turn over the center to the Chamber and Visitor’s center. In essence, their gift of the Heritage Center facilities, artifacts, and exhibits has given the Chamber and Visitor’s Center a permanent home that makes us a true visitor’s center, and ensures that the invaluable history and artifacts can continue to be accessed by locals and those visiting our community.”