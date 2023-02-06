WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center acquires Wind River Heritage Center

(Riverton, WY) – The WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center Board of Directors has entered into an agreement with the Wind River Heritage Center Board to acquire the properties and operations of the Heritage Center Museum located at 1075 S Federal Blvd, in Riverton.

“The Wind River Heritage Center board approached us with a proposal recently which

included taking possession of the Heritage Center properties and responsibility over the

operations at the location so that those currently in leadership positions there could retire,”

Sam Tower, executive director of the WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center said.

He continued, “This allows the Chamber to take possession of a location that we can operate out of and will make us a true visitors center. This is where locals, and those visiting the area, can come to learn about Wind River area history focused on Riverton, and get information on all the other things happening with the member businesses in the city.”

The agreement requires that the WY Riverton Chamber and Visitor Center continue to display the artifacts and historical items so that the important history of the area will not be lost.

Chamber President Bethany Baldes said, “It really was an offer we just couldn’t refuse. As a chamber and visitor center, we have an obligation to preserve and provide all the

information we can, and make sure it is available to anyone who comes to Riverton to enjoy all this great city has to offer. The Heritage Center becoming the new home of the Chamber and Visitors Center will help make it possible for other projects the chamber has been working on to be completed.”

Those projects include a yearlong series of “lunch and learn” events, the first of which will be held at the Heritage Center in March. This series will be on different aspects of business leadership, and organization. Another project will be the continuation of the river walk improvements that the chamber is working in conjunction with Idea Inc., Depot Foundation, and Edward Jones Financial Advisor Grace Andrus. The Heritage Center is located on the Eastern end of the river walk and could sever as a point of gathering for groups and events utilizing the river walk.

Tower added, “The Chamber and Visitor center has a lot of great new things coming up this year. Us acquiring the Heritage Center is just one of them. Stay tuned.”

