WY Main Street Program Manager Kayla Kler will be the guest speaker at next Riverton Downtowners meeting

(Riverton, WY) Moving forward in the next steps as a Main Street community, the Riverton Downtowners Main Street Alliance looks forward to having Wyoming Main Street’s Program Manager Kayla Kler as the guest speaker at their next meeting on Wednesday, May 10 at 6:00 p.m. upstairs at Jerry’s Flowers & Things on 409 East Main Street.

Kayla Kler and Patrick Edwards guided the Downtowners through the process of becoming an Aspiring Wyoming Main Street and continue to advise and direct the organization as they develop their goals and strategic plan.

“All Riverton business owners are invited to attend our meetings,” said Downtowners President Traci Cooper. “Even business owners who sell on consignment or have their products in Main Street stores…we want this to be an inclusive, ongoing community-wide project that welcomes input from everyone. We’re really excited to have Kayla with us at this meeting so we can focus on moving forward with a lot of good, solid direction.”

Advertisement

Wyoming Main Street is a coordinating program under Main Street America and the Wyoming Business Council that is geared to provide technical assistance and support to communities that are engaged in revitalizing their downtown corridors.

Also on the meeting’s agenda will be an update on some of the events and projects the Downtowners have in the works, including the beautification of Main Street, a presence at Arts in Action’s Day in the Park on July 8, and bringing back Riverton’s traditional sidewalk sale event, Krazy Daze, which will take place on Saturday, July 15 during the Riverton Rendezvous Balloon Rally weekend.

For more information on the Riverton Downtowners, check out their website at RivertonDowntowners.org or visit their Facebook page.