WY Backcountry Discovery Routes Film to Premiere in Dubois

Wind River Visitors Council to Host Film Screening at Dennison Lodge

Monday, May 16, 2022—Wind River Country, Wyoming — To celebrate the addition of a Wyoming route to Backcountry Discovery Routes, an organization that specializes in adventure motorcycle trips, the Wind River Visitors Council is hosting a free film premiere at the Dennison Lodge in Dubois on Saturday, May 21.

“Wind River Country and Wyoming are home to incredible backcountry riding opportunities,” said Helen Wilson, Executive Director of the Wind River Visitors Council. “These routes encourage visitors to get off the beaten path and set out on an incredible adventure right here in the Cowboy State.”

The Wyoming BDR (WYBDR) is the 11th route offered by Backcountry Discovery Routes and has been developed for dual-sport and adventure motorcycle travel. The route includes Baggs, the Sierra Madre and Medicine Bow ranges, the Wind River Range and the Bighorn Mountains and features technical riding on two-tracks through varying Wyoming landscapes and terrain.

“At 1,000 miles long, this route takes riders through remote and charming sections of the state,” added Wilson. “We look forward to introducing Wind River Country through the WYBDR for years to come.”

Prior to the film screening, the “Town Hill Thrill,” a Dirtbike Hare Scramble Race takes place at the Dubois Overlook Trail at noon. This race is hosted by the Dubois Speed Goats Motorcycle Club and the Wyoming Off-Road Racers Association (WORRA). Doors for the film open at 4:30 p.m.; watch the trailer here. This event is free.

Learn more about the WYBDR here and find additional information on the Wind River Visitors Council’s website, WindRiver.org.