WRTA to resume charging fees for fixed routes starting May 8

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wind River Transportation Authority (WRTA) announced today, April 26, that they will resume charging fees for fixed routes, starting May 8.

The full release from WRTA Manager Gery Michaud is below.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, WRTA ceased charging fares as a public service to our riders and to avoid handling currency that potentially could transfer COVID-19. We hope this was helpful to WRTA patrons and we sincerely worry about our loyal customers.

“WRTA now must resume charging farebox for fixed routes on Monday, May 8th. The cost will be $2 per ride and only cash/coins are accepted. Starting in June, monthly passes will be available for $40 by calling 856-7118.

“Everyone lost friends and family during the pandemic and our lives have changed forever. Big Blue would like to take this opportunity to send our best out to the Fremont County community as we continue to recover from the pandemic.”