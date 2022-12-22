WRTA to provide ‘Safe Rides’ in Lander, Riverton on New Year’s Eve

The Wind River Transportation Authority will provide free Safe Rides in Lander and Riverton on New Year’s Eve.

“This is the first time ever WRTA will be running this type of bus service, running from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. There will be two minivans running – one in Lander and one in Riverton,” said WRTA Director Gary Michaud. “Again, the service is free. WRTA will provide rides from anywhere in the communities, including residences, to within a few miles of the towns.”

The ‘Safe Rides’ service will also transport citizens from Riverton to Wind River Casino, and Lander to Shoshone Rose Casino and Hudson.

To order the ‘Safe Rides’ service, a person only needs to call (307) 851-9800, and WRTA will pick them up on New Year’s Eve.

“Unfortunately, Fremont County leads Wyoming and Wyoming leads the country in impaired-related vehicle fatalities. We implore people: If you are questioning yourself on whether you should drive, just call and let us drive you. There will also be special DUI patrols so do not put others’ lives in danger and don’t risk getting a DUI.”

The service is provided under a highway safety grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, and it is the direct result of work by the Fremont County DUI Task Force and Governor’s Council on Impaired Driving.