WRTA to provide free shuttles from select Dubois locations for Military Museum Grand Opening

(Dubois, WY) – Wind River Transportation Authority (WRTA) will be providing free shuttles for the May 28th Grand Opening of the National Museum of Military Vehicles from locations in Dubois, according to a release from the WRTA.

“We anticipate there will be a significant public need for these services. Due to expected high attendance, WRTA will not be providing transportation from lower Fremont County for this event.

“However, WRTA is planning Saturday shuttles to the museum in the summer, so please keep an eye out for these trips.

“It is our pleasure to provide these shuttles for such a historic day of the Grand Opening of the National Museum of Military Vehicles. WRTA honors those who have served our country – especially the ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice.”