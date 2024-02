(Fremont County, WY) – The Wind River Transportation Authority (WRTA) SafeRide program will be providing free rides for the big game this Sunday, February 11.

The SafeRides will take place from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM, within the city limits of Riverton and Lander.

You can call 307-856-WRTA, or visit the WRTA website for more information.

“Remember, it’s all about having a good time without the worry! Don’t drink and drive – Call SafeRide!”