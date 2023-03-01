WRTA providing Safe Rides Home from Lander Ambassador’s Extravaganza on Saturday

(Lander, WY) – This Saturday, March 4, WRTA will provide Safe Rides Home from the Lander Ambassador’s Extravaganza starting at 6 pm. The event will be held at the Lander Community Center at 950 Buena Vista in Lander.

The Extravaganza is being held to fund:

Transporting the building that housed Sam Sing’s Laundry to the Fremont County Museum Complex. Sam Sing was a successful businessman and Chinese immigrant to Lander in the early 1900s. To support the Lander Legends Legions Baseball Team that qualified for regionals last year.

Sadly, Fremont County leads the nation in rates for the number of fatalities resulting from impaired drivers. The Safe Rides Home is a program started by the Fremont County DUI Taskforce to address these tragedies.

The WRTA, operating under the Fremont County Association of Governments, will provide the Safe Ride Home service. Funding for Safe Rides Home is provided by the Wyoming Department of Transportation Safety Program.

Please keep an eye out as we are planning more Safe Ride Home transports for Fremont County events in the near future.