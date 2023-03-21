WRTA offering Safe Rides Home for upcoming state Bowhunters of Wyoming Convention

(Fremont County, WY) – This weekend, on both March 24th & 25th, the WRTA will be providing Safe Rides Home for the state Bowhunters of Wyoming Convention held at the Fremont County Fairgrounds – Fremont Center.

Sadly, Fremont County leads the nation in rates for the number of fatalities resulting from impaired drivers.

The Safe Rides Home is a program started by the Fremont County DUI Taskforce to address these heartbreaking tragedies.

The WRTA, operating under the Fremont County Association of Governments, will provide the Safe Ride Home service.

Funding for Safe Rides Home is provided by the Wyoming Department of Transportation Safety Program