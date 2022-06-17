WRTA driver awarded Wyoming Transit Association Driver of the Year

Wind River Transportation Authority driver Roy Rivera was recently awarded the statewide award for “2022 WYTRANS Driver of the Year”. WYTRANS is the organization for transits across the State of Wyoming.

“Roy has been working for WRTA for several years. He is an outstanding employee – he works when needed, has a great attitude, and has excellent customer service skills,” said WRTA Manager Gary Michaud.

Michaud added that Rivera was one of eleven nominees for the award so it was a distinguished honor.

“All of our WRTA employees rolled up their sleeves and went to work every day these past couple of years during the pandemic to make sure Fremont County residents and visitors had public transportation”, added Michaud. “I am grateful for all of our WRTA employees and I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank each and every one of them. There are many, many employees out there just like Roy who deserve to be recognized.”

The WRTA provides free public transit throughout Fremont County, including a 90-mile fixed route between: Riverton, Hudson, Lander, Ft. Washakie, Ethete and Kinnear. For more information go to www.wrtabuslines.com or call 856-7118.