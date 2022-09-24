Wranglers win turnover battle to beat Rocky Mountain

Good teams make their own luck and the Shoshoni Wranglers proved that adage in their Homecoming Game Friday night against visiting Rocky Mountain. A pair of second-period turnovers by the Grizzlies proved to be the difference in a 28-20 win by the Wranglers. Jaxon Stanley, Julian Cabello and Cannon Campbell opened a hole for Pehton Truempler {h/t Bridgett Truempler}

Shoshoni moved to 3-1 overall on the season and 3-0 in the Class 1-A, 9-Man West with the win. They’re tied for first place in the division with Wind River. The Cougars are unbeaten and also 3-0 in league play after a 20-18 win at Big Piney earlier Friday.

With the score tied at 14 after an opening score by Dominic Jarvis on a two-yard run, and another first-period score by Pehton Truempler on a 7-yard scamper it looked like a classic high school nail-biting contest was about to ensue.

Pehton Truempler and Tucker Maddock read the play as Rocky Mountain quarterback Carysn Weber drops behind linemen Dylen Clendenen and Hayden Wambeke {h/t Bridgett Truempler}

Rocky Mountain scored on a two-yard run of their own and a 20-yard pass with a two-point conversion that created the 14 all deadlock.

Quarterback Carsyn Weber broke through the middle on a 41-yard run to set up the first score, then crashed in from the two. Weber connected on a hitch-and-go pattern to Jackson Hanusa for their second score with Hanusa running a slotback reverse on the tying conversion. Trey Fike tackles Maddox Ames {h/t Bridgett Truempler}

Shoshoni’s conversion points came off the toe of Jarvis on conversion kicks. He was four-for-four on the game.

The Grizzlies fumbled the ball after a hard tackle with Shoshoni linebacker Cannon Campbell grabbing the errant pigskin for a 53-yard scoop and score that put the Wranglers back into the lead.

Shoshoni quarterback Alex Mills read the defense as he handed the ball to Pehton Truempler behind a lead block by Cannon Campbell {h/t Bridgett Truempler}

On the ensuing kickoff, the Grizzlies again, this time on their 32-yard line.

Three plays later quarterback Alex Mills connected with tight end Jaxon Stanley on a 20-yard scoring strike the Wranglers rolled into the halftime locker room with a comfortable 28-14 margin. Quinton Clark tackled Collin Haslem as Alex Mills closed in {h/t Bridgett Truempler}

Rocky scored again in the final period after a short drive on a Maddox Ames five-yard run with 8:58 remaining in the game. Ames was tackled short on the two-point conversion for the final 28-20 score.

The Class 1-A West playoff picture is a bit clearer after this weekend.

Shoshoni and Wind River are tied for first.

Shoshoni has the tougher road before the two conference leaders meet on Thursday, October 13th in Pavillion with a game at Big Piney. The Cougars host Rocky Mountain on the final Thursday of the regular season in a game that will finalize the playoff positions from the West.

A Rocky Mountain defender got the worst of it trying to tackle Pehton Truempler {h/t Bridgett Truempler}

The Big Piney Punchers hold the third place spot at present after a 12-8 win last week over Rocky Mountain at home. By the luck of the scheduling draw, Big Piney gets to host the three top contenders this year, a decided advantage considering the distance over South Pass to Sublette County.

Rocky Mountain remains a strong contender for the post-season but they have Wind River on the road, an improved Riverside team at home, and traditional rival Greybull on the road before the regular season ends.

SHOSHONI 14 14 0 0 – 28

ROCKY MOUNTAIN 14 0 0 6 – 20

First Quarter

SHO – Dominic Jarvis 2-run (Jarvis kick)

RM – Carsyn Weber 2-run (kick failed)

SHO – Pehton Truempler 7-run (Jarvis kick)

RM – Jackson Hanusa 20-pass from Weber (Hanusa run)

Second Quarter

SHO – Cannon Campbell 53-fumble return (Jarvis kick)

SHO – Jaxon Stanley 20-pass from Alex Mills (Jarvis kick)

Fourth Quarter

RM – Maddox Ames 5-run (run failed)