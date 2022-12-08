Wranglers roll over Baby Bison

The Shoshoni Wranglers overcame a slow start to easily handle the Cheyenne South Sophomores in their opening game of the season at the Bill Strannigan Memorial Tournament. The Wranglers handled the Bison 54-31 at Rustler Gym on the Central Wyoming College campus.

The Wranglers were led by senior guards Alex Mills and Trey Fike with 17 and 10 points respectively. Alex Mills drove the baseline aganist South – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Shoshoni struggled offensively in the opening minutes but played solid defense throughout the game. Senior Cannon Campbell played his first basketball game since eighth grade and rebounded and defended well. Campbell wrestled the three previous years but repeated shoulder injuries sent him to the hardwood this year.

Trey Fike split the South defense – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Junior Aidan Jarvis had his first start, and fellow junior Leslie Todd had a good outing tallying nine points, including a 3-point shot.

The Wranglers continue in the tournament Friday playing the Sheridan Sophomores at 1 p.m. Braxton Mills drove down the lane on a fast break – {h/t Randy Tucker}

SHOSHONI 12 15 15 11 – 54

CHEYENNE SOUTH SOPHS 6 10 7 8 – 31

Shoshoni – Alex Mills 4 (1) 6-7 17, Aiden Jarvis 1 2-3 4, Trey Fike 4 2-2 10, Leslie Todd 3 (1) 0-0 9, Braxton Mills 3 1-2 7, Tiersen Crimm 2-2 2, Cannon Campbell 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 (2) 13-16 53

South – Valdez 1 0-1 3, Garcia 1 0-0 2, Elder 1 0-0 2, Decker 1 0-0 2, Choate 3 0-0 6, Mitchell 3 (1) 0-0 9, McMillian 2 2-2 6. Totals 13 (1) 2-3 31