Wranglers 2-1 in home tourny

It was win two, lose one for the Shoshoni Wranglers in their annual Wrangler Classic held in their main and auxiliary gyms over the weekend.

Shoshoni opened Thursday night against a good Class 1-A team in the Saratoga Panthers losing 72-61.

After the challenging opener, the Wranglers blew out Hanna Elk Mountain 64-21, ending the game via the running clock. They ended the tournament with a 59-30 win over Meeteetse.

The Wranglers and Panthers battled early with Shoshoni jumping to an early eight-point lead before Saratoga recovered.

Saratoga held a narrow four-point lead at the intermission but put together back-to-back 20-point third and fourth periods for the win. Aidan Jarvis cut to the basket – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Shoshoni cooled off in the middle periods, and that was the difference in the contest.

Trey Fike had a career night against Saratoga, leading the Wranglers with 33 points on 11 close range shots, a trey and eight-of-nine shooting from the line.

Alex Mills tallied 17 points, including a trio of 3-point shots. Trey Fike Alex Mills set up in the paint – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Fike had another outstanding shooting night against Hanna Elk Mountain, hitting 11 short-range jump shots, most of them off the glass to lead the team with 22 points. Alex Mills added 11, including a pair of three point shots. Leslie Todd, Braxton Mills and Aiden Jarvis were the other players to hit from beyond the 19-9 arc. Braxton Mills set up on the perimeter – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Shoshoni 12 17 24 11 – 64

Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow 6 7 6 2 – 21

Alex Mills – 3 (2) 1-2 13, Aidan Jarvis 1 (1) 0-2 5, Trey Fike 11 0-1 22, Leslie Todd 1 (1) 0-0 3, Braxton Mills 1 (1) 0-0 5, Tiersen Crimm 2 0- 4, Cannon Campbell 3 0-0 6, Rix Sorenson 1 0-0 2, Oakley Hicks 2-2 2. Totals 23 (5) 3-7 64

Hanna – Atencio 3 (2) 1-2 13, Atencio 1 0-0 2, Proffitt 1 1-2 3, Deegan 1 1-6 3. Totals 6 (2) 3-10 21

Shoshoni 16 12 13 20 – 61

Saratoga 14 18 20 20 – 72

Shoshoni – Mills 3 (3) 2-6 17, Jarvis 1 0-0 2, Fike 11 (1) 8-9 33, B. Mills 1 (1) 0-0 5, Campbell 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 (5) 10-15 61

Saratoga – Bartlett 4 (2) 0-0 14, Rolseth 4 3-4 11, Herring 3 0-0 6, Bartlett 5 (2) 0-0 16, Fisher 6 0-1 12, Williams 1 (2) 0-1 8, Condict 1 (1) 0-0 5. Totals 24 (7) 3-5 72