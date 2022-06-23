Wow, it’s the Weekend in Fremont County…

Prepare to be “wowed” this weekend with the most excellent activities going on in Fremont County! I hope y’all like pancakes…and fry bread! I love fry bread slathered in butter and drizzled with that local, yummy, amazing Wyoming honey. Wow!

Perhaps the most significant buzz this weekend is not only the Eastern Shoshone Powwow, but the Journal of Lost Time Vanlife event that has actually already begun. This is an epic, county-wide event that showcases what Fremont County is all about to literally hundreds of Vanlifers who have deemed this weekend as the “Wind River Rally”.

The base of operations? Our very own Hudson! So get ready to “wow” these excursionists from all over the country with Wyoming’s unique treasures and hometown hospitality!

On Friday…

The 62nd Eastern Shoshone Indian Days Powwow at the Fort Washakie Powwow Grounds is underway through Sunday with hundreds of dancers in all age categories and several drum groups competing for prizes – Jingle, Grass, Fancy Shawl, Fancy Feather, Traditional and more! Add in beautiful Native arts and crafts, authentic beadwork for sale, a parade, games, great food and treats, including (of course)…delicious fry bread and Indian tacos! Wow! (No, POWwow)! Admission is free each day and all are welcome; bring chairs and blankets.

Beat the Heat! Okay, so I know that the definition of “heat” is quite relative in Wyoming as compared to many parts of the country, but let it be known that there’s a “Foam Party” for the kiddies at the Riverton Branch Library today from 2-3 p.m. Bring a towel and some sunscreen.

Sugarbeats Entertainment kicks off their Summer Concert Series in Riverton with a family-friendly festival tonight in City Park! You’ll be wowed by the concert line-up…neo-soul artist, vocalist and songwriter Curtis Lee, and the “Texiana Bluez” vocals and harmonica stylings of Michael Milligan. Food trucks, ice cream, farmers’ market, and a skate park jam session. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy a fantastic Summer evening in Riverton! Curtis Lee Michael Milligan

More in the mood for a bit of country? The Riverton Senior Center has some old-time Country and Country Rock goin’ on by songwriter and performer “Cowboy” (sorry folks, that’s all I’ve got…his name is “Cowboy”, which is, well…pretty intriguing) from 7-9 p.m. The RSC always has awesome events, activities, and classes going on…in fact, they’re also having a $6 pancake breakfast this morning from 7-9 a.m. Check out their website at: rivertonseniorcenter.com.

Don’t forget Shoshoni’s Farmers Market is tonight from 5-7 p.m. at the Shoshoni Community Plaza Park. Support your local growers and producers!

Dubois Friday Night Rodeos are still kickin’ up the dust at 7:30 p.m. Bustin’, ridin’ and ropin’…ow! (I mean, wow!) Cash only. Adults $15, kids over age 5, $10. Kids under 5 are FREE!

On Saturday…

By now, I hope you already have your produce bags and baskets by your door, ready to fill on Saturday mornings at the Farmers Markets in your locale. Riverton’s market is from 9-11 a.m. in the City Hall parking lot. Lander’s market is from 9-11:30 a.m. at City Park. Wow…check out all of the great produce, jellies, jams, breads, eggs and more! And if you’re a bit hungry…

Head over to the Fairgrounds for River Walk Clean-Up this morning from 9-11 a.m., but first…head to the Armory Building, get a few flapjacks in ya and support the Riverton Raiders Post Legion Post 19 baseball team. Donations are greatly appreciated. Let’s clean up and beautify the Riverwalk from “meh” to “WOW” and support America’s national pastime! County 10 Photo – Riverton Riverwalk

Eat your Weedies! CWC Dubois is having a Wild Edible Plants Hike today. Meredith Taylor will be your Ethnobotanist who will lead you on a moderate hike in the Wind River Valley-Brooks Lake region to and teach about higher-altitude mountain flora. Cost is $15; meet at CWC Cyber Center parking lot 9 a.m. to carpool. Pack for an interesting, informative day hike…backpack, lunch, water, sunscreen, etc. Wear boots, bring a jacket…oh, some bear spray would be good, too! (Lions and tigers and bears, oh wow!)

Lander’s Annual Habitat for Humanity Golf Scramble Fundraiser is today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lander Golf Course. Participant registration is actually now closed for this event, but community supporters can come out and enjoy the day, plus give support to a great cause.! Prizes, awards, and, wow…a chance to win a $40K Hole-In-One prize! Call Glen at 857-2997 or 332-4653.

It’s Children’s Exploration Day at the Riverton Museum today from 2-4 p.m. Kids will go on a Mapping Adventure, learn to read a map, and use a compass (wow, wait a second…no Google Maps??) to find some treasure “me mateys…argh!” Admission is FREE!

(Ok, I don’t know why I went into “pirate mode” there, but you gotta admit…Wyoming does have a vast “sea” of buttes, bluffs, and sagebrush prairies to explore.) h/t Riverton Museum

There’s always a lot happening in Fremont County, and you can find it all on County 10’s Event Calendar, so take a sneak peek into the next days and weeks, and mark your calendars!

Do you have an event or activity you’d like to share? It’s pretty easy to post your events on County 10’s calendar. Take a look in the right sidebar near the top of our “Events” page. Click on “Add an Event”, and sign up on County 10’s CitySpark portal!