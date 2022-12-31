Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt happening January 27 & 28

(Riverton, WY) – The 44th annual Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt is happening on January 27 & 28, 2023. The evening events are open to the public and will take place at the Riverton Elks Lodge, 207 E Main Street.

Friday night is a spaghetti social featuring a silent auction, raffles, and a live auction with Calcutta. Festivities begin at 6 pm.

Saturday night is the awards dinner banquet at 6 pm, catered by RJ’s Smokin BBQ. Reserve or purchase tickets in advance through the website. Tickets are $30 per person.

Advertisement

Event sponsor tables are also available for purchase. Event sponsors will have a reserved table on both evenings. ($500 for eight seats, $400 for six seats, and some included bonuses.)

New this year is a specific youth category for the competition – 17 and under. Any youth may enter, and it will be scored as an individual separately from the team competition. All other hunting rules still apply. The entry fee is $40 and includes an awards dinner banquet ticket. A parent or guardian must accompany the youth in the field.

The team competition is open to two ladies of any age. The entry fee is $100 and includes awards dinner banquet tickets. Teams also need to bring a silent auction basket for Friday night.

Hunters are allowed to hunt anywhere (public or private property), so long as it is outside municipality town limits. All applicable hunting regulations must be followed. The only restriction on where they go is that they must return to Riverton to check in by 4 pm on Saturday for their cottontail rabbit count.

Advertisement

Judges are also needed. As a judge, the awards dinner banquet ticket is covered. Judges are randomly assigned to a team or youth after the Calcutta Friday night.

Profits from the event go back to help other causes such as women’s health, wildlife conservation and hunting access, and Veteran hunting opportunities.

To register, sign up as a judge, become an event sponsor, or if anyone has any questions, email [email protected]. They are still accepting donations for auction/raffle items also.

Advertisement

h/t WW5SRH