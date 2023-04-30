Wolverines win Roy Peck Crown

The Riverton boys won the Roy Peck Invitational on Saturday behind a pair of wins by junior thrower Nathan Mills who swept the shot and discus events, and a first-place finish by Kaden Chatfield in the 800-meter run. Reed McFadden leads Wyatt Trembly in the 110-meter high hurdles – h/t Adria Trembly

The Roy Peck is an annual meet in honor of legendary track coach, and former middle-distance runner Roy Peck who was an active advocate of Riverton athletics as one of the co-founders of the Riverton Ranger. His work in track and baseball put the Wolverines on the map statewide in these programs.

The Tiger girls were a distant second behind a strong Worland Lady Warriors squad that ran away with the meet scoring 175.5 points. Lander tallied 116 with a pair of wins in the field events. Avery Crane cleared 9-0 to lead an emerging group of Lady Tiger vaulters to win the event and freshman Adelyn Anderson joined an elite group of throwers statewide while breaking 40 feet for the first time in the shot put.

Molly Sanchez cleared a hurdle – h/t Adria Trembly

Her throw of 40-7 easily won the event and she added a third in the discus.

The Lady Wolverine hurdlers continue to drop their times with Addison Alley winning the 100-meter event in 16.11 and Samantha Ablard posting an impressive 47.90 in the 300-meter race.

Dubois senior Ryan Wells won the triple jump. Wind River senior Jaycee Herbert was the 100-meter dash champion, and Division I track bound Lander senior Gage Gose continued to dabble in other events aside from his primary races, the hurdles, in winning the 200-meter dash, finishing just ahead of Herbert. Kaleb Gleim passed the baton to Noah Hawkins for Dubois as Remington Herbert handed off to Isaac Gardner for Wind River in the 1600 meter sprint medley – h/t Adria Trembly

Lander junior Reed McFadden won both the 110-meter high hurdles, and the 300-meter intermediates, breaking the 40 second barrier in the 300-meter race for the first time in his career while posting an impressive time of 39.76.

The first exchange of the 4×100 meter relay – Jonah Oard to Wyatt Trembly for Dubois and Ty Sheets to Zander HInkley for Riverton – h/t Adria Trembly

Most of the Fremont County track teams will be in Lander next Saturday for the annual Shane Brock Memorial Meet.

Roy Peck Girls Team Scores: 1. Worland 175.5, 2. Lander 116, 3. Rawlins 80, 4. Kemmerer 63, 5. Riverton 52, 6. Big Piney 51, 7. Saratoga 47.5, 8. Pinedale 29, 9. Dubois 25, 10. Wind River 13, 11. Wyoming Indian 5, 12. Shoshoni 4, 13. St. Stephen’s 1

100 Meter Dash: 1. Kalistynn Crippen, WOR 12.72, 2. Avery Crane, LAN 12.83, 5. Avery Bever, LAN 12.96, 8. Samantha Ablard, RIV 13.34

200 Meter Dash: 1. Cherise Douzenis, WOR 26.69, 2. Avery Crane, LAN 26.91, 5. Naomi Johnson, UB 27.64, 7. Avery Bever, LAN 27.86, 8. Addison Alley, RIV 27.93

400 Meter Dash: 1. Cherise Douzenis, WOR 59.73, 3. Ellie Kaufman, LAN 1:01.38, 4. Bria Calvert, LAN 1:02.88

800 Meter Run: 1. Eva Nitschke, RAW 2:27.79, 3. Marlee Jones, LAN 2:29.01

1600 Meter Run: 1. Zena Tapia, WOR 5:27.89, 2. Marlee Jones, LAN 5:36.19

3200 Meter Run: 1. Ryann Smith, RAW 11:22.52, 2. Ameya Eddy, LAN 12:00.88, 4. Kiana Swann, RIV 12:52.11, 6. Darian Bell, LAN 13:10.12

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Addison Alley, RIV 16.11, 6. Molly Sanchez, DUB 17.91, 7. Kyndal McFadden, LAN 19.11

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Samantha Ablard, RIV 47.90, 4. Molly Sanchez, DUB 50.71

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Worland 50.59, 3. Lander 51.28, 5. Riverton 52.60, 6. Dubois 54.10

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Saratoga 4:12.78, 5. Lander 4:24.89, 7. Dubois 4:57.33

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Kemmerer 12:10.54

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Worland 4:29.74, 4. Wyoming Indian 5:19.68

Long Jump: 1. Jolee Swaysey, KEM 15-6.5 Watie Whiteplume triple jumping – h/t John Griffith

Triple Jump: 1. Eva Nitschke, RAW 33-7.5, 3. Cora Remacle, WR 32-11, 5. Avery Bever, LAN 31-8.5, 6. Maren Baker, DUB 30-10.5

High Jump: 1. Kalistynn Crippen, WOR 4-7, 3. Emma Miller, WR 4-5, 5. Prestly Barta, SHO 4-6, 7. Ava Gerlach, LAN 4-5

Pole Vault: 1. Avery Crane, LAN 9-0, 3. Bo Mitchell, LAN 8-0, 4. Maren Baker, DUB 8-0, 5. Alexa Colman/Addison Rounds, LAN 7-6, 8. Samantha Wahl, LAN 6-6

Shot Put: 1. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 40-7, 4. Jaylah Griffith, RIV 33-6.5, 6. Suvannah Duran, RIV 32-1.75, 7. Alexis Taylor, RIV 30-6

Discus: 1. Katy Dexter, PIN 141-10, 3. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 107-4, 5. Alexis Taylor, RIV 103-9, 5. Jaylah Griffith, RIV 100-9, 7. Suvannah Duran, RIV 95-0, 8. Allison Tidzump, WR 92-6 Nathan Mills continues to improve as one of the best throwers in Class 4A – h/t John Griffith

Roy Peck Invitational Boys Team Scores: 1. Riverton 134, 2. Worland 118, 3. Lander 90.5, 4. Rawlins 77, 5. Kemmerer 59.5, 6. Dubois 57, 7. Wind River 46, 8. Big Piney 36, 9. Saratoga 27, 10. Shoshoni 18, 11. Wyoming Indian 12

100 Meter Dash: 1. Jaycee Herbert, WR 11.29, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 11.47, 6. Talon Prestwich, RIV 11.88, 7. Gabe Harris, LAN 11.90

200 Meter Dash: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 22.15, 2. Jaycee Herbert, WR 23.42, 4. Aidan Russell, LAN 24.37, 6. Joel Bever, LAN 24.54

400 Meter Dash: 1. Colby Jenks, BP 50.51, 2. Jaycee Herbert, WR 51.92, 5. Hayden Prettyman, RIV 55.27, 7. Kyler Heil, RIV 56.73, 8. Talon Prestwich, RIV 57.07

800 Meter Run: 1. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 2:02.16, 2. Alexander Truax, RIV 2:06.18, 3. Remi Herbert, WR 2:08.03, 4. Colton SunRhodes, WI 2:16.05, 7. Aquinas Lasnoski, LAN 2:20.70, 8. Cade Hallock, LAN 2:21.09

1600 Meter Run: 1. Trajn Swalstad, WOR 4:46.41, 2. Alexander Truax, RIV 4:48.92, 4. Aquinas Lasnoski, LAN 4:52.00, 8. Davia Spoonhunter, RIV 4:57.51

3200 Meter Run: 1. Owen Burnett, KEM 9:21.05, 3. Diego Lobatos, LAN 10:28.68, 6. Tyrel Myhre, RIV 10:59.19, 8. Colton SunRhodes, WI 11:L.05

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Reed McFadden, LAN 15.44, 3. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 16.38, 5. Zander Hinkley, RIV 17.50

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Reed McFadden, LAN 39.76, 2. Wyatt Trembly, DUB 41.25, 6. Zander Hinkley, RIV 44.24

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Worland 45.89, 3. Riverton 46.41

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Kemmerer 3:39.17, 2. Riverton 3:46.31, 5. Shoshoni 4:09.94, 6. Dubois 4:15.94

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Rawlins 8:51.54, 4. Lander Valley 9:19.51, 5. Riverton 9:40.53

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Kemmerer 3:46.94, 2. Wind River 4:02.43, 3. Wyoming Indian 4:12.09, 4. Dubois 4:14.46

Long Jump: 1. Charlie Fonseca, RAW 20-5, 4. Ryan Wells, DUB 19-6.5, 5. Gabe Harris, LAN 19-2, 6. Ty Sheets, RIV 18-8.5, 8. Reed McFadden, LAN 17-11

Triple Jump: 1. Ryan Wells, DUB 41-9, 3. Watie Whiteplume, RIV 38-5, 4. Carson Brost, RIV 38-2, 5. Josh Cardinal, LAN 37-5, 7. Hunter Walker, WR 35-8, 8. Siler Hess, DUB 34-4

High Jump: 1. Bryson McGill, KEM 5-8, 2. Watie Whiteplume, RIV 5-8, 3. Ryan Wells, DUB 5-6, 4. Gabe Harris, LAN 5-6, 5. Graham Robison, WR 5-4

Pole Vault: 1. Dawson Utterback, WOR 10-0, 3. Chris White, RIV 8-0, 4. Diego Cruz, RIV 7-0

Shot Put: 1. Nathan Mills, RIV 42-5, 2. Xavier Garcia, RIV 42-4, 3. Korben Longtine, RIV 39-7, 4. Kellen Linnan, SHO 38-8, 7. Tyrel Harris-Aragon, RIV 36-8.25, 8. Ryan Cox, RIV 36-8

Discus: 1. Nathan Mills, RIV 123-11, 2. Tres Pickerd, LAN 110-8, 3. Gabe Harris, LAN 108-8, 4. Jaxson Kiser, SHO 107-5, 5. Kellen Linnan, SHO 105-0