Wolverines Three Time West Champions

It’s been quite a run through the West 4-A for the Riverton Wolverines the last three seasons. Riverton finished the regular season three times in a row as the champions of their quad.



This year, they finished 4-2 with an overtime loss in their final game at Cody, and a loss at Rock Springs the week before. The Rock Springs contest ended a 13-game win streak. Riverton head coach Beau Sheets has guided the Wolverines to three consecutive West 4-A Conference Titles {h/t Randy Tucker}



In 2022, Riverton finished the year 21-6 overall and brought home the Class 4-A consolation championship trophy from Casper. They finished the regular season with a stellar 10-0 mark against teams from the West.

In the COVID year of 2021, they were 6-0 in league play, 15-9 overall, and handled Cheyenne East in the consolation championship.

2020-22 Wolverines {h/t Randy Tucker}

Those first two squads had great size, but this year’s team relies on quick drives, outside shooting, and the best defense in Class 4-A.

Wolverine Seniors {h/t Randy Tucker}

Team members making the trip to Star Valley for regional play are seniors Jason Vincent, Kade Gabrielson, and Nathan Hutchison.

Wolverine Juniors {h/t Randy Tucker}

Riverton is a junior laded squad with Darrick DeVries, Ty Sheets, Nick Mcintosh, Dre’Vin Monroe, Brodie Dale, Parker Paxton, Hunter Hauck, and Eli Lucas.



The Wolverines open the West 4-A tournament at Afton at noon on Thursday against Green River.