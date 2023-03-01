Wolverines Three Time West Champions

It’s been quite a run through the West 4-A for the Riverton Wolverines the last three seasons. Riverton finished the regular season three times in a row as the champions of their quad.
This year, they finished 4-2 with an overtime loss in their final game at Cody, and a loss at Rock Springs the week before. The Rock Springs contest ended a 13-game win streak.
In 2022, Riverton finished the year 21-6 overall and brought home the Class 4-A consolation championship trophy from Casper. They finished the regular season with a stellar 10-0 mark against teams from the West.
In the COVID year of 2021, they were 6-0 in league play, 15-9 overall, and handled Cheyenne East in the consolation championship.
2020-22 Wolverines {h/t Randy Tucker}
Those first two squads had great size, but this year’s team relies on quick drives, outside shooting, and the best defense in Class 4-A.
Wolverine Seniors {h/t Randy Tucker}
Team members making the trip to Star Valley for regional play are seniors Jason Vincent, Kade Gabrielson, and Nathan Hutchison.
Wolverine Juniors {h/t Randy Tucker}
Riverton is a junior laded squad with Darrick DeVries, Ty Sheets, Nick Mcintosh, Dre’Vin Monroe, Brodie Dale, Parker Paxton, Hunter Hauck, and Eli Lucas.
The Wolverines open the West 4-A tournament at Afton at noon on Thursday against Green River.