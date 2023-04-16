Wolverines strong in Sweetwater County

The Riverton boys track team had a strong showing in Sweetwater County Saturday finishing a close second behind host Rock Springs. In the Ted Schroeder Meet of Hope. The Wolverines tallied 99 points to the Tigers’ 123.5 behind a first-place finish from Kaden Chatfield in the 800-meter run, and lower finishes in every running event and relay they entered. They had a strong showing in the field events as well with Xavier Garcia combining for 22 points in the throws. Xavier Garcia was second in the shot put – (h/t John Griffith)

Lander had three individual boys champions and a relay win gold. Joel Bever won the 100-meter dash in 11.69, Gage Gose took a break from the hurdles to break 50 seconds in the 400-meter dash in a time of 49.94 and Reed McFadden cleared 6-2 to win the high jump. Nathan Mills placed in the top three in both throws – (h/t John Griffith)

The Tiger sprint medley relay team of Gose, Bever, Matisse Weaver, and McFadden posted an impressive 3:42.89 clocking in the event.

Watie Whiteplume cleared a height – (h/t John Griffith)

It was an all Bever gold medal effort in the 100-meter dash with Avery Bever winning the sprint in the girls’ division. Ameya Eddy rounded the curve {h/t Susan Gose}

Riverton’s distance star, Kiana Swann continued to improve her time in the 3200 run winning gold in 12:36.86. Darian Bell sprinted down the home stretch – {h/t Susan Gose}

The Lady Tiger sprint medley relay of Bever, Ava Gerlach, Bria Calvert, and Ameya Eddy also finished first. Addison Alley cleared a hurdle in the 300-meter race – (h/t John Griffith)

Freshman thrower Adelyn Anderson garnered a pair of runner-up finishes in the shot and discus.

Ava Crowley released the discus – (h/t John Griffith)

Both the Tigers and Wolverines will be in Riverton beginning Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. for a twilight meet with all the other Fremont County teams along with Thermopolis and Cody.

Ted Schroeder Meet of Hope Girls’ Team Scores: 1. Kemmerer 100, 2. Rawlins 96, 3. Rock Springs 93.5, 4. Pinedale 88, 5. Green River 78, 6. Big Piney 63, 7. Lander Valley 60, 8. Riverton 59.5, 9. Lyman 25, 10. Encampment 9, 11. Little Snake River 4 Taytem Tyra cleared a height – (h/t John Griffith)

100 Meter Dash: 1. Avery Bever, LAN 13.01

200 Meter Dash: 1. Keira Heiner, KEM 27.90, 3. Samantha Ablard, RIV 28.34, 4. Bria Calvert, LAN 28.40,

400 Meter Dash: 1. Keira Heiner, KEM 1:03.88 McAye Fegler opens the 800 – (h/t John Griffith)

800 Meter Run: 1. Ryann Smith, RAW 2:22.71, 7. McAye Fegler, RIV 2:53.91

1600 Meter Run: 1. Ryann Smith, RAW 5:14.50, 3.Ameya Eddy, LAN 5:52.20, 6. Marlee Jones, LAN 5:58.98

3200 Meter Run: 1. Kiana Swann, RIV 12:36.86 Ke”lee Brost approached the pit – (h/t John Griffith)

100 Meter Hurdles: 1. Eva Nitschke, RAW 15.79, 2. Alley Addison, RIV 17.21

300 Meter Hurdles: 1. Eva Nitschke, RAW 46.87, 3. Samantha Ablard, RIV 50.40, 8. Addison Alley, RIV 54.42

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Kemmerer 52.15, 4. Riverton (Samantha Ablard, Ella Judd, Ke’Lee Brost, Addison Alley) 53.41, 5. Lander Valley (Addison Rounds, Bria Calvert, Adelyn Anderson, Kyndal McFadden) 56.76 Ella Judd in the air on the long jump – (h/t John Griffith)

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Pinedale 4:36.53

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Green River 11:06.81

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Lander Valley (Avery Bever, Ava Gerlach, Bria Calvert, Ameya Eddy) 4:29.94

Long Jump: 1. Jolee Swaysey, KEM 15-10, 7. Ella Judd, RIV 14-7.5

Triple Jump: 1. Ashtyn Wells, LYM 32-7.5, 2. Tailynne Keyes, RIV 31-11, 5. Zoe Szymanski, LAN 28-6

High Jump: 1. Megan Boulter, PIN 4-8, 5. Taytem Tyra, RIV 4-2

Pole Vault: 1. Ava Andrews, RS 9-6

Shot Put: 1. Katy Dexter, PIN 41-4, 2. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 37-8, 6. Jaylah Griffith, RIV 33-8

Discus: 1. Katy Dexter, PIN 133-10, 2. Adelyn Anderson, LAN 113-7, 4. Jaylah Griffith, RIV 102-0, 7. Daegan Reinhardt,LAN 94-9

Ted Schroeder Meet of Hope Boys’ Team Scores: 1. Rock Springs 123.5, 2. Riverton 99, 3. Big Piney 90, 4. Green River 82.5, 5. Lander Valley 67, 6. Rawlins 66, 7. Lyman 49, 8. Pinedale 34, 9.Kemmerer 20, 9. Little Snake River 20, 11. Encampment 18, 12. Farson-Eden 16 Zander Hinkley out of the blocks (h/t John Griffith)

100 Meter Dash: 1. Joel Bever, LAN 11.69, 5. Ty Sheets, RIV 12.06, 8. Matisse Weaver, LAN 12.15

200 Meter Dash: 1. Braden Killpack, RS 23.33, 4. Hayden Prettyman, RIV 24.02

400 Meter Dash: 1. Gage Gose, LAN 49.94, 4. Reed McFadden, LAN 53.86, 8. Hayden Prettyman, RIV 55.62

800 Meter Run: 1. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 2:08.70, 2. Alexander Truax, RIV 2:12.49, 5. Mack White, LAN 2:21.81, 7. Cade Hallock, LAN 2:24.17 Hayden Prettyman prepared to start a race – (h/t John Griffith)

1600 Meter Run: 1. Colby Jenks, BP 4:32.32, 2. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 4:38.37, 3. Alexander Truax, RIV 4:54.27, 6. Diego Lobatos, LAN 5:05.46, 8. Ray Gribowskas, LAN 5:34.16

3200 Meter Run: 1. Cody Hinman, RAW 11:12.64, 3. Davian Spoonhunter, RIV 11:22.13, 4. Kyler Heil, RIV 11:35.71

110 Meter High Hurdles: 1. Hunter Fisher, BP 15.14, 8. Zander Hinkley, RIV 18.65

300 Meter Intermediate Hurdles: 1. Christopher Wilson, GR 40.73, 6. Zander Hinkley, RIV 46.80

4×100 Meter Relay: 1. Farson-Eden 49.21, 3. Riverton (Diego Cruz, Braden Vincent, Declan Bush, Talon Prestwich) 49.34, 6. Lander Valley (Jaxson Balzly, Andrew Neuendorf, Django Fergueson, Fin Johnson) 53.46

4×400 Meter Relay: 1. Big Piney 3:49.47 Davian Sponnhunter ran a leg of the 4×800 – (h/t John Griffith)

4×800 Meter Relay: 1. Rock Springs, 9:18.07, 3. Lander Valley (Ray Gribowskas, Cade Hallock, Michah Morgan, Mack White) 9:30.98, 5. Riverton (Alex Bisbee, Kyler Heil, Davian Spoonhunter, Carlos Shaw) 9:55.67

Sprint Medley Relay: 1. Lander Valley (Gage Gose, Joel Bever, Matisse Weaver, Reed McFadden) 3:42.89

Long Jump: 1. Christopher Wilson, GR 22-6.5

Triple Jump: 1. Christopher Wilson, GR 42-10, 6. Ty Sheets, RIV 38-4

High Jump: 1. Reed McFadden, LAN 6-2, 3. Watie Whiteplume, RIV 5-10

Pole Vault: 1. Maddix Blazovich, RS 14-6, 7. Nicholas Long, LAN 9-0 Ryan Cox released the shot – (h/t John Griffith)

Shot Put: 1. Quade Jordan, ENC 49-6, 2. Xavier Garcia, RIV 45-8, 3. Nathan Mills, RIV 44-3

Discus: 1. Braydon Bradshaw, LYM 133-3, 2. Nathan Mills, RIV 126-5,