Wolverines split; Lady Wolverines suffer a first loss this soccer season

(Riverton, WY) – Riverton hosted both Casper teams this past weekend. It was a tough weekend for Riverton soccer only seeing one win from both teams. The Lady Wolveriens came out of the weekend 0-1-1 while the Wolverines earned a win in the two games.

The Lady Wolverines took on Natrona in their first match-up of the weekend. Early on, the match was going to be a competitive one. The 10 minute mark saw Cami Paskett with the first score of the game.

In the 56th minute, Natrona would go up 2-1 with a goal just to see River score two straight in the 72 minute of the match from Olivia Bradley, and the 75 minute be Salila Morton. Natrona went on to score the tying and final goal of the match in the 75 minute. Neither team score in the OT period and the final would end up being 3-3 giving the Lady Wolverines their first draw of the season.

Olivia Bradley looks to keep procession against Natrona. (h/t Wyatt Burichka) Jordan Anderson on the attack against Natrona. (h/t Wyatt Burichka) Madison Fossey avoids a defender against Natrona. (h/t Wyatt Burichka)

The Wolverines were looking to avoid a sweep against the Mustangs. Riverton scored in the 31 minute by Jackson Larson. In the 38th minute, Hunter Saltsgaver put on behind the net to give Riverton a 2-0 going into the half. The Wolverines shut out Natrona in the second half to give them the win. Christian Nimmo looks to take procession. (h/t Wyatt Burichka) Jack Anderson plays defense against Natrona. (h/t Wyatt Burichka)

Saturday saw Kelly Walsh come to town. The Lady Wolverines would see many opportunities, however, nothing would go in the net. It was a struggle for a goal from both teams. The lone goal of the match came in the 63rd minute when the Lady Trojans have one sneak in the net. The final would be 1-0, giving Riverton their first loss of the season and coming out of the weekend 0-1-1.

The Riverton boys saw a similar fate against Kelly Walsh. The Wolverines saw a lot of defense on their end with the Trojans scoring three goals in the contest having the final be 3-0. Mya Noseep looks for an oppurtunity at a goal against kelly Walsh. (h/t Wyatt Burichka) Savannah Morton passes the ball to an open teammate. (h/t Wyatt Burichka) Logan Davis looks for a steal against Kelly Walsh. (h/t Wyatt Burichka) Jack Anderson sprints back on defense. (h/t Wyatt Burichka)

The Lady Wolverines are now 9-1-1 on the season and the Wolverines are sitting with a record of 3-5-3. Riverton soccer will be in Rock Spring this Thursday before their Pink Game on Friday against Evanston.

