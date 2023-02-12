Wolverines make it 13 in a row with weekend sweep

Big Red made it 13 in a row with a pair of wins over teams from the southwest. Friday Riverton outlasted Green River in one of their more lackluster efforts of the season, but still won by double-digits 60-49 over the Wolves.

Saturday the Wolverines handled a hot outside shooting Evanston squad 56-43. Jason Vincent scored on this move – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Riverton head coach Beau Sheets has a goal to hold opponents under 44 points each game, and they accomplished that Saturday and came close on Friday.

Riverton continues to improve and their defensive intensity is impressive to witness. Their ability to spread scoring around the roster from night to night is equally as impressive as their team and individual defense. Kade Gabrielson took the ball inside – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Saturday, Darrick DeVries the teams second leading scorer after junior guard Parker Paxton didn’t score until he hit a follow shot in the fourth period, but it didn’t faze his defense, and his offense was picked up by Nathan Hutchison, and Kade Gabrielson who finished with 10 and nine points respectively.

Gabrielson pulled off the play of the game, flying in from the right on a buzzer-beating drive that ended with him sliding on his back on the far side of the floor. Dre’Vin Monroe took a fadeaway jump shot – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Paxton was his usual acrobatic self, hitting pull-up 3-pointers, driving and leaping inside against much taller opponents, and hitting every free throw he attempted. Paxton tallied 22 points to lead all scores and hit four 3-pointers in the process.

Friday, Riverton led just 26-23 at the half but picked up the pace in the final two periods.

The third period has been the difference in almost every one of the Wolverines’ 16 wins this season. Nathan Hutchison scored inside against Evanston – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Balanced scoring, rolled evenly with the Wolverines smother defense in the second half.

In the game, Paxton led again with 18 points, but Hutchison had a breakthrough game, arguably the best of his career with 17. Hutchison scored off follow shots, put back, and short jumpers, along with a trey, and hit both of his free throws. Parker Paxton beat an Evanston defender off the dribble – {h/t Randy Tucker}

DeVries had a better offensive night in the opener with 13 points. As a team, Riverton hit five 3-point shots.

Riverton travels to Rock Springs on Friday then hosts Kelly Walsh Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. in a West 4-A quad contest.

Darrick DeVries fought through an Evanston foul – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Riverton 20 14 12 12 – 56

Evanston 11 9 12 11 – 43

Riverton – Jason Vincent 1 (1) 2-3 7, Darrick DeVries 1 0-0 2, Ty Sheets 2 0-0 4, Dre’Vin Monroe 1 0-0 2, Kade Gabrielson 3 (1) 0-0 9, Parker Paxton 3 (4) 4-4 22, Nathan Hutchison 5 0-0 10, Hunter Hauck 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 (6) 4-7 56

Evanston – Morrow 2 1-2 5, Mendez 1 (2) 0-0 8, Smith 2 (3) 0-0 13, Hill 1 (1) 0-0 5, Cook 5 0-0 10, Banker 1 0-1 2. Totals 12 (6) 1-3 43

Riverton 16 10 15 19 – 60

Green River 11 12 14 12 – 49

Riverton – Vincent 1 1-3 3, DeVries 4 5-9 13, Gabrielson (1) 1-2 4, Brodie Dale (1) 0-0 3, Paxton 4 (2) 4-4 18, Hutchison 6 (1) 2-2 17, Hauck 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 (5) 13-20 60

Green River – Lake 1 (2) 0-0 8, Ivie (1) 1-2 4, Lake 2 2-7 6, Wilson 3 (1) 0-0 9, Archibald 2 (4) 2-5 18. Totals 8 (8) 9-14 49