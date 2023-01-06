Wolverines knock off unbeaten Central in Capitol City

It was a big win for the Wolverines Thursday afternoon in Cheyenne as Riverton knocked off previously unbeaten, and second-ranked in Class 4-A Cheyenne Central on the Indians’ home floor 63-58.

Working behind 24 points from guard Parker Paxton, which included five of Riverton’s eight 3-point shots, the badly outsized Wolverines handled the best the much larger Central squad could offer.

Central led early and bumped the lead to eight at the half, but a long-range barrage in the second and third periods, paced by three treys from Paxton and one each from Darrick DeVries, Kade Gabrielson, and Hunter Hauck negated Central’s size advantage.

Darrick DeVries scored 16 in the win over the Indians – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Leading 61-58 with just seconds remaining in the game, Central intercepted an inbound pass from Gabrielson but a hustling play by Nathan Hutchison ended with the senior stealing the ball back, then immediately being fouled.

Hutchison hit both free throws for the final five-point win.

DeVries joined Paxton in double-figure scoring with 16 points.

The Wolverines face Class 3-A Wheatland at 3 p.m. on Friday at Cheyenne South as the James Johnson Winter Classic continues.

Cheyenne Central 13 16 14 15 – 58

Riverton 11 10 20 22 – 63

Cheyenne Central – Mason Tafoya (1) 0-0 3, Jackson Whitworth (2) 1-2 7, Sammy Shumway (1) 0-0 3, Joe Sawyer 4 (1) 3-4 14, Mason Deltoff 2 0-0 4, Zack Wittanger 1 2-5 4, James Brown 5 (2) 3-9 19. Totals 14 (7) 9-20 58

Riverton – Jason Vincent 1 3-4 5, Darrick DeVries 6 (1) 1-2 16, Dre’Vin Monroe 1 0-0 2, Kade Gabrielson 2 (1) 1-2 8, Parker Paxton 3 (5) 3-5 24, Nathan Hutchison 1 1-2 3, Hunter Hauck (1) 0-0 3. Totals 14 (8) 11-19 63