Wolverines finish non-conference play with loss to Star Valley

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wolverines hosted Star Valley in their final non-conference game of the season in a mid-day game. The Braves would score 59 points while the Wolverines manage to scrap up 19 points.

Riverton was able to score in the first half off a Dominic Payne 7-yard touchdown score after a 61-yard pass connection from Darrick Devries to Nate McIntosh. That would be all the scoring for Riverton in the first half

The second half would add two more scores for the Riverton Wolverines. The Third quarter saw an 84-yard touchdown connection from Devries to Ty Sheets and another score in the fourth quarter with a two-yard rushing score from Dominic Payne.

The Wolverines are 0-4 on the season and will be on the road this week against Rawlins. The Wolverines were able to get their lone win of the season last year against Rawlins. Catch the action on 105.1 Jack F.M. and Streaming on the County 10 Youtube and Facebook pages.

Stats for the Riverton Wolverines:

Passing: Darrick Devries 8-15 for 232 yards, 1 TD, Jackson Larson 0-2 for 0 yards

Rushing: Jordan May 2-20, Dominic Payne 6-14, Brayden Vincent 4-11, Dre Monroe 1-1, Derrick Devries 10- −3

Receiving: Ty Sheets 3-121, Nick McIntosh 2-82, Bryce Mason 1-18, Kade Gabrielsen 1-8, Dominic Payne 1-3